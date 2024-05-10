Iraq to complete electrical interconnection with Gulf States by the end of 2024

2024-05-10 00:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Wednesday that the electrical interconnection with the Gulf States will be completed by the end of 2024. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Musa, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the ministry continues to implement its comprehensive plan to develop the electricity […]

