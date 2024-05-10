Gold set for best week in five on renewed US rate-cut hopes

2024-05-10 09:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices firmed on Friday, poised for their best week since early April, following U.S. economic data that boosted bets of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $2,353.43 per ounce by 0450 GMT, hitting their highest in more than two weeks. Prices have risen 2.3% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.9% to $2,360.40.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week.

"Gold has regained its mojo this week courtesy of some softer U.S. macro data. Initial jobless claims figures were worse than expected, which comes hot on the heels of the weaker NFP (nonfarm payrolls) figures last Friday, indicating that the jobs market may be starting to loosen up," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Traders expect the Fed to start its easing cycle in September. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold.

The inflation reports have the potential to shift the "needle with regards to the expected rate cutting timeline," said Waterer, adding that if inflation was shown to be edging lower, gold could be a beneficiary.

The U.S. producer price index and consumer price index data are due next week.

There is "considerable" uncertainty about where U.S. inflation will head in the coming months, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Thursday.

Elsewhere, a senior Israeli official said the latest round of indirect negotiations in Cairo to halt hostilities in Gaza had ended and Israel would proceed with its operation in Rafah.

"Enduring geopolitical risks will likely outweigh incrementally positive news from China regarding its economic outlook," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note.

"Gold demand will remain relatively strong in 2024."

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $28.38, platinum firmed 0.7% to $984.50 and palladium added 0.3% to $970.00. All three metals were up for the week.

(Reuters)