The Ministry of Education expands the system of sending ministerial questions electronically

2019/08/28 | 19:30



Baghdad-INA







The Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday the dissemination of the experience of the project send exam questions electronically in the directorates of the first Rusafa and the first Karkh and other additional centers in the Directorate General of Education Wasit after its first circulation in the Directorate General of Education Rusafa II and the education of Wasit.







The ministry said in a statement that the circular came in line with scientific and technological development and to complete the adoption of the experience of the project .







The Standing Committee for Examinations, which is headed by the technical agent of the ministry Ali Brahimi, said that the agent follows the subject directly and seeks to circulate it in all exam centers and at the level of Iraq to reduce the time and effort and get rid of the receipt of exam questions in envelopes directed to keep pace with the scientific and technological development adopted by the neighboring countries of Iraq.



















