UN allocates $33 million to support stabilization projects in liberated cities

2019/08/28 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
The United Nations Development Program UNDP in Iraq announced on Wednesday the signing of an agreement with the Iraqi government to allocate $ 33 million to support the activities of the stabilization project in the liberated areas.The agreement between the two parties represents the firm commitment of the Iraqi government to restore stability and encourage the safe and dignified return of societies that have fled the brutality of terrorist organizations, said Zina Ali Ahmed, the resident representative of the program in Iraq. The Iraqi government has been a strong and leading partner in the UNDP stabilization effort, and has been working with more than 2,000 stabilization projects benefiting more than 8 million citizens.
For his part, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Hamid al-Ghazzi, who attended the signing of the agreement to the Iraqi government, through the signing of the agreement, to implement development projects in many areas of the country affected, and focus the effort on the most affected areas, whether in liberated areas or the rest of the provinces.
