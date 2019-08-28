عربي | كوردى


Salih condoles the literary and cultural family with the death of the Secretary General of the Iraqi Writers Union

2019/08/28 | 19:50
The President of the Republic, Dr. Barham Salih, on Wednesday, condoled the cultural and literary family with the death of the Secretary General of the General Union of Writers in Iraq and writers Ibrahim Al-Khayat



Salih stated that:Al-Khayyat's death at a time when Iraq needs all its faces and bright minds will leave a popular and literary void that is not easy to fill.











