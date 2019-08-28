Salih condoles the literary and cultural family with the death of the Secretary General of the Iraqi Writers Union

2019/08/28 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The President of the Republic, Dr. Barham Salih, on Wednesday, condoled the cultural and literary family with the death of the Secretary General of the General Union of Writers in Iraq and writers Ibrahim Al-Khayat
Salih stated that:Al-Khayyat's death at a time when Iraq needs all its faces and bright minds will leave a popular and literary void that is not easy to fill.
