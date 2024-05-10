Lockheed Martin wins $15m Iraq Contract

2024-05-10 16:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in the amount of $15,586,916 for Iraq integrated air defense system contractor logistics support. This contract provides for follow on contractor logistics support to include subject matter expert support, engineering support, return and repair, and in country on-site […]

