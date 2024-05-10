Contract for Building Project at UNAMI Compound

2024-05-10 16:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Reband Company For General Contracting has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for, "Car Parking and Transport Workshop Facilities Improvement Project at UNAMI Compound." The contract is valued at $166,956. Potential end date is Thursday, August 1, 2024. (Source: UNGM)

