2024-05-10 18:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Genel Energy issued the following trading and operations update relating to Q1 2024 on Thursday, ahead of the Company's Annual General Meeting: Paul Weir (pictured), Chief Executive of Genel, said: "We have achieved balanced income and expenditure in the first quarter of the year, which is ahead of schedule. Local sales from […]

The post Genel Energy updates on Trading and Ops first appeared on Iraq Business News.