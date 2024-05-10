Iraq requests conclusion of UN assistance mission by end of 2025

2024-05-10 19:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has called for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (Unami) to conclude its operations by the end of 2025. Al Sudani stated that the progress made by Iraq towards stability renders Unami’s political efforts unnecessary, and Iraq aims to enhance collaboration with other UN agencies. In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Al Sudani highlighted the significant advancements achieved by Iraq across various sectors falling under Unami’s mandate. The mission, stationed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, was established post the 2003 US-led invasion to aid in building Iraqi institutions, facilitating