U.S. faces complex challenges in repatriating individuals from Syria

Shafaq News/ The recent repatriation of eleven Americans and one noncitizen from northeast Syria has brought to light the intricate challenges faced by the United States in dealing with individuals affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) and other jihadist groups. This repatriation, marking the largest to date, underscores the urgency and complexity of the repatriation process.

According to a report by The Washington Institute, between 2013 and 2019, an estimated 300 Americans joined or attempted to join IS in Syria and Iraq, reflecting a broader trend of over 53,000 individuals from around eighty countries engaging in similar activities.

The report said that since the collapse of the ISIS territorial “caliphate” in 2019, successive U.S. administrations have worked to encourage countries to repatriate their citizens, highlighting the need for a coordinated and expeditious approach.

One central challenge this repatriation highlights is the perils of indefinite detention. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a key partner in combating ISIS, oversees detention facilities where IS-affiliated individuals, including men, women, and minors from various countries, are held. The conditions in these facilities, particularly in camps like al-Hol and Roj, raise humanitarian concerns and pose risks of radicalization among detainees.

The report pointed out that legal complications further complicate the repatriation process.

The nonstate status of entities like the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) and geopolitical dynamics involving NATO ally Turkey add complexity to detention, trial, and repatriation efforts. The challenges of family separation, citizenship issues, and tracking detained individuals, especially U.S. citizens, underscore the need for robust legal frameworks and international cooperation.

Furthermore, policy implications stemming from this repatriation call for accelerated efforts, gender-inclusive approaches, and comprehensive reintegration strategies. The United States has been at the forefront of repatriation initiatives, but the process remains slow and disproportionately focused on women and minors. Enhanced coordination, funding, and accountability measures are imperative to address these shortcomings and ensure successful repatriation and reintegration.

The report explained that future challenges may involve more complex cases, reluctance from some individuals to return, and ongoing issues with nonstate actors like the SDF. Balancing security imperatives with humanitarian considerations remains essential for U.S. repatriation efforts.

The report concluded, “While grappling with these challenges, Washington also needs to manage its complicated relationship with the SDF. On one hand, this means coordinating with the group to facilitate repatriations and supporting SDF efforts to maintain detention facilities in the meantime. On the other hand, the SDF’s controversial policies and the dire humanitarian conditions inside its facilities cannot be ignored. The United States needs to hold the group responsible for the treatment of individuals under its care, while simultaneously prodding other countries to alleviate the problem by accelerating their repatriation efforts.”