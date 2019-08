Iraq: Briefing to the Security Council by SRSG for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert 8606th meeting of the UN Security Council

2019/08/28 | 20:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: UN Assistance Mission for IraqCountry: IraqAs DeliveredMadam President,Distinguished members of the Security Council,I would like to begin by recalling the historic importance of the Council’s visit to Iraq onJune 29. On that day in 2014, ISIL declared their so-called caliphate. A grim memory, but duringyour visit we instead celebrated Iraqi freedom and sovereignty, and we saluted the enormoussacrifices made in the fight against ISIL. You delivered important, well-received assurances ofyour continued support to Iraq and its people. And that was highly appreciated - by many! It was.Now, Madam President, it may be unusual to immediately switch to funding concerns,but with your well-received assurances in mind, I feel the need to – once again – share ourconcerns regarding the continued underfunding of both the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS)as well as the Humanitarian Response Plan, with gaps of over 300 and 500 million dollarsrespectively.So, if you will allow me, I would like to use this opportunity to express my sincere hopefor the ongoing and generous support of the international community: you know, progress hasbeen made, but the road ahead is long and complex. And right now, due to the continuedunderfunding I just mentioned, Iraq’s post-conflict humanitarian programming is being hindered.For example: vital health-care services are being suspended, IDP schools shuttered and fooddistribution cycles interrupted. Moreover, around 1.6 million IDPs are still desperately awaitingbetter times, are still waiting to return to their homes in safety and dignity.Now, please don’t get me wrong, as without a doubt, lots of good work has been done.Thanks to the many, many donor contributions, houses, roads, bridges and power lines havebeen rebuilt - to name but a few examples. And yes, meanwhile, 4.3 million people have returnedhome, but the pace has slowed, and outstanding needs are most acute in the health, electricityand water sectors.Now, understandably, donors have been asking the Government of Iraq to demonstrateshared ownership by taking part in the financing of this work and rightly so. And I am pleased toreport that - moments ago - the Government signed a cost-sharing agreement to begin makingits own contributions to the Funding Facility.Let me also briefly refer to the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction ofIraq, which took place almost a year and a half ago. The Iraq Recovery and Resilience Programme(the RRP) is being implemented throughout the country, and resource mobilization efforts haveyielded almost half of the required funding so far. We will continue to encourage developmentpartners to fund the RRP, particularly through the UN Trust Fund.Madam President, back to politicsIraq’s leadership is hard at work building on progress made to date. As discussed duringthe Council’s visit to Iraq, painting a grim picture is never a goal in itself – more importantly: it’snot justified. Also, we cannot simply judge the current situation without putting it in the contextof Iraq’s past. Decades of trouble continue to impact the present, and we have not seen the endof it yet. It is equally important, however, not to sugar-coat the current circumstances: we can allagree on Iraq’s great potential, but perseverance is key to make the most of this potential.Now, one cannot expect the Iraqi government to create overnight miracles in dealing withthe legacy of the past and the many challenges of the present. The harsh reality is that thegovernment needs time to fight the many narrow partisan interests that are out there, it needstime to deliver.Just as essentially, political parties and other actors need to arrive at a commonunderstanding that the country’s interests should be prioritized above all else. Ultimately, it mustbe clear that a government cannot go it alone – it is a joint responsibility.Madam President - as you know, the federal cabinet is now fully formed - aside from theMinistry of Education. And significant progress has been made on senior appointments toparliamentary committees. The Kurdish Regional Government is also up and running – with thecritical Natural Resources portfolio still to be filled. I note that 3 Kurdish Regional ministers arewomen, as is the speaker of the Kurdish Regional parliament. At the federal level, unfortunately,not a single woman has been appointed yet.Now, the good news is that the progress in both government formation processes inBaghdad and Erbil. This has created a positive momentum to advance negotiations betweenBaghdad and Erbil, also demonstrated by the establishment of a High-Level Joint Committee.And I cannot deny: the expectations are high, in particular on key files - including Kirkuk,Sinjar and revenue sharing. On the latter, it is important that all parties acknowledge that -instead of counterproductive annual budget-battles - a comprehensive, lasting agreement is farmore productive. And, it goes without saying that I am always ready to offer UNAMI’s goodoffices in order to advance discussions towards consensus followed by action.Regarding Kirkuk, I am very encouraged by the goodwill - demonstrated over the pastmonths by all parties involved - to finally address the normalisation of the situation in Kirkuk.As for Sinjar, I again travelled to the region earlier this month. And I continued,unfortunately, to witness great devastation and slow progress on the ground. Rival securityactors and the lack of a unified administration remain the main obstacles for progress. And thissituation also greatly restricts humanitarian action. I therefore continue to appeal to all thosefeeling challenged, the federal and Kurdish authorities in particular. Indeed, it is high time to putaside partisan interests to bridge differences and to place - without further delay - the needs ofthe people first.Madam President, turning to the economyThe government is increasingly recognizing the urgency of reform, notably in broadeningthe revenue base beyond hydrocarbons, and increasing the role of the private sector in areasranging from infrastructure development to job creation.Discussions at the senior-most levels focus on enhancing governance, better managing oilrevenue, protecting the investment environment from corruption and reforming the bankingsector to pave the way for more foreign direct investment and public-private partnerships. Thatis good as all this is becoming more urgent, especially as a higher budget deficit looms with risingexpenditures and oil price volatility. Within this context, we encourage the Iraqi government toaccelerate its structural reform, fostering macro-economic and financial stability as well aspromoting sustainable, inclusive growth.Now, in terms of regional politics, Madam President, we continue to operate in a perilouscontext, yet, the Iraqi leadership must again be commended for its unwavering commitment tomultilateral diplomacy. With great dedication, Iraqi leaders are tirelessly engaging regional andinternational actors to ensure that their country is a meeting ground for stability and not a venuefor proxy conflicts. And how right they are. With this in mind, we should be lucid and recognizethat current tensions could well deal a huge blow to all national and international endeavours torebuild a stable and prosperous Iraq. So, we must spare no effort in avoiding this prospect.I am also very encouraged by the government’s determination to bring all armed actorsunder state control. Recent orders have been met with broad support across the politicalspectrum - good news - but we are in the early days of implementation, and the next phase willprove crucial. Clearly, zero tolerance for any armed actor outside state control is the wayforward.And yes, it’s very true that further work on Security Sector Reform will be necessary: aneffective, efficient and financially sustainable security sector is critical to protect Iraq against existing and emerging threats. With the Ministers of Interior, Defence and Justice in place, Isincerely hope that the government will now speed up the reconfiguration of its national securityarchitecture – in terms of structure, capabilities and resources.Also important is the rapid enactment of the Joint Security Mechanism. It will pave theway for joint operations along disputed boundaries. Inadequate coordination will continue togive ISIL a margin of manoeuvre. In other words: enhanced operational performance on theground between federal and Kurdish regional forces is not a nice to have but a necessity.Madam President,Within the context of domestic security, I would like to commend the bravery of Iraqisecurity forces. In the aftermath of ISIL’s territorial defeat, they continue to hunt down remainingISIL fighters – for example within the framework of Operation Will of Victory, carried outthroughout the country in the past weeks.The issue of returning ISIL fighters, including their family members, from Syria to Iraqcontinues to pose major challenges. Unfortunately, as of this time, we still have no clarity onnumbers, start date, screening/security arrangements and/or hosting facilities upon return. As Ihave stressed before, if not suitably addressed, this issue has the potential to impact not onlyIraq but also the wider region - and far beyond.Now, also important to note, is the fact that issues of due process and accountabilitycannot be limited to the courtroom only. And a structured dialogue is required to precisely definehow the government of Iraq will handle this process, which will in turn inform the modalities ofUN assistance.I would also like to emphasize the paramount importance of robust safeguards fordetention, due process and fair trials. Complying with human rights obligations does not onlydemonstrate commitment to justice and accountability, it is also in my view a necessary buildingblock for reconciliation and social cohesion. What is more, it would reduce the risk of historyrepeating itself. We are well aware that a variety of grievances – including unfair trials anddetainee abuse - have been exploited by ISIL to fuel its violent agenda. And whether we like it ornot: at this moment in time, too many communities continue to feel marginalized. As aconsequence, many people remain vulnerable to extremist messaging.For me, this is one of the most important reasons…to establish a permanent presence inMosul, and I am pleased to report that our Mosul office will open its doors in early September.Madam President,Unfortunately, as discussed before, rampant corruption is not being wiped out at once.And as I said last time: achieving tangible results is crucial. A recent call to lift the immunity ofMembers of Parliament accused of corruption, could be a move in the right direction. But againthe final result is what ultimately matters.On the elections, the Iraqi Council of Representatives recently amended the GovernorateElections Law. And I have to say that certain provisions are of great concern, possibly leading tothe disenfranchisement of many - otherwise - eligible voters. Also, the transparency andaccountability of electoral institutions and processes are not sufficiently guaranteed at present.Now, while these elections - expected in April 2020 - are critical and overdue, I have madeit clear that free, fair and credible elections are key to the revival of public trust. In other words:UNAMI will continue to highlight the importance of guaranteeing the right of universal suffrageand the need for transparency and accountability of electoral institutions and processes. All keyto inclusiveness and credibility of these elections.Now, Madam President,With your permission, I would now like to turn to the issue of missing Kuwaiti, thirdcountry nationals and missing Kuwaiti property, including the national archives.I am pleased to report a (significant) breakthrough. Some samples of human remains,exhumed last March from a burial site in Iraq’s Muthanna governorate, have now been confirmedas belonging to some of those Kuwaitis we have been seeking. DNA analysis is continuing onfurther human remains. I can also confirm that, earlier today, over 40.000 Kuwaiti booksbelonging to the Amiri and National Archives were handed over by the Government of Iraq to theKuwait authorities.Now, as always, I would like to commend, within this context, the ongoing constructivecooperation between Iraq and Kuwait under the aegis of the International Committee of the RedCross, with the invaluable assistance of the Tripartite Commission.I truly hope that the recent discoveries will finally bring some relief to the families of themissing, to whom we extend our deepest sympathies.Now, Madam President, in closing, a few more words,I would like to underline that Iraq’s daunting challenges did not arise overnight, nor arethey solely the product of Iraqi actions. As such, they will not be resolved tomorrow. In otherwords: Iraqis must press ahead in unity and with an engaged international community at theirside.Thank you very much.