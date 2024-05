2024-05-11 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the start of the second phase of the Hilla Sewer Project, with a budget of $287 million, during a visit to the Babil province on Thursday. While on a field tour, the prime minister reviewed the progress of the first phase and emphasized the importance of […]

