Home › Iraq News › We don’t know any details about Iraqi Kurdistan oil deals for over 13 years: Finance Committee member

We don’t know any details about Iraqi Kurdistan oil deals for over 13 years: Finance Committee member

2019/08/28 | 21:05



HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Member of the Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament’s Finance Committee Sherko Jawdat Mustafa said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Natural Resources has not shared any of the Kurdistan region’s oil contracts with the committee.



Jawdat Mustafa, who represents the Kurdistan Islamic Union, added that the committee chair told the members that he does not know anything about the details of the oil contracts that have been signed over the last thirteen years because “the Ministry of Natural Resources did not show [the committee] any of the contracts.”



He added that because Kurdistan’s lack of a transparent budget process over the last five years and restrictions from the ministries meant that the committee could not review previous decisions. Due to the financial and political crisis, the committee did not conduct oversight of the financial affairs of the government during the 2016-2017 budget year.























The finance committee is expected to send a report on the situation to Parliament in September.



Earlier in August a lawsuit has been brought against the Kurdistan Regional Government KRG – and also personally against the former Minister of Natural Resources, Abdullah Abdul Rahman Abdullah (commonly known as Ashti Hawrami) – alleging a range of illegal practices, Oilprice.com reported.



Despite of his involvement in the illegal oil deals and activities Hawrami was appointed as assistant prime minister for energy affairs in Iraqi Kurdistan, being widely regarded as the architect of the Kurdistan region’s entire oil and gas sector.



In December 2018, Sherko Jawdat Mustafa, claimed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) brings in over $1 billion per month, but that as much as $300 million of that goes missing each month.



Kurdistan considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues.



According to observers such illegal oil activities and practices occurred with the full knowledge of the ruling Barzani family.



The lack of control mechanisms in Iraqi Kurdistan makes it a paradise for illegal financial activities, local and international analysts say.



Masrour Barzani on 10 July, 2019 appointed as prime minister of the KRG – his cousin, Nechirvan is president, and the former president (and father of Masrour) Massoud Barzani remains the driving power behind the throne.



The Barzanis have been routinely accused by critics of amassing huge wealth from oil business for the family instead of serving the population.



The Barzani clan control a large number of commercial enterprises and involved in oil business in Iraqi Kurdistan, with a gross value of several billion US dollars, according to observers.



In 2018 the Saudi Arabia’s Al Watan newspaper a story claiming that Massoud Barzani held $48 billion in investments and property. The newspaper reported the existence of a report detailing corruption in Iraq and Kurdistan region that has not yet been released, but includes the names of a number of wealthy politicians and Iraqi officials, who are worth in excess of $200 billion. Later the newspaper has apologizing to Barzani, who has close ties with the Saudi royal family, for releasing a story about his wealth.







Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com



Comments Comments



























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqi oil worker at the Nahr Bin Omar natural gas facility, Basra, Iraq. Photo: AFPHEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Member of the Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament’s Finance Committee Sherko Jawdat Mustafa said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Natural Resources has not shared any of the Kurdistan region’s oil contracts with the committee.Jawdat Mustafa, who represents the Kurdistan Islamic Union, added that the committee chair told the members that he does not know anything about the details of the oil contracts that have been signed over the last thirteen years because “the Ministry of Natural Resources did not show [the committee] any of the contracts.”He added that because Kurdistan’s lack of a transparent budget process over the last five years and restrictions from the ministries meant that the committee could not review previous decisions. Due to the financial and political crisis, the committee did not conduct oversight of the financial affairs of the government during the 2016-2017 budget year.The finance committee is expected to send a report on the situation to Parliament in September.Earlier in August a lawsuit has been brought against the Kurdistan Regional Government KRG – and also personally against the former Minister of Natural Resources, Abdullah Abdul Rahman Abdullah (commonly known as Ashti Hawrami) – alleging a range of illegal practices, Oilprice.com reported.Despite of his involvement in the illegal oil deals and activities Hawrami was appointed as assistant prime minister for energy affairs in Iraqi Kurdistan, being widely regarded as the architect of the Kurdistan region’s entire oil and gas sector.In December 2018, Sherko Jawdat Mustafa, claimed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) brings in over $1 billion per month, but that as much as $300 million of that goes missing each month.Kurdistan considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues.According to observers such illegal oil activities and practices occurred with the full knowledge of the ruling Barzani family.The lack of control mechanisms in Iraqi Kurdistan makes it a paradise for illegal financial activities, local and international analysts say.Masrour Barzani on 10 July, 2019 appointed as prime minister of the KRG – his cousin, Nechirvan is president, and the former president (and father of Masrour) Massoud Barzani remains the driving power behind the throne.The Barzanis have been routinely accused by critics of amassing huge wealth from oil business for the family instead of serving the population.The Barzani clan control a large number of commercial enterprises and involved in oil business in Iraqi Kurdistan, with a gross value of several billion US dollars, according to observers.In 2018 the Saudi Arabia’s Al Watan newspaper a story claiming that Massoud Barzani held $48 billion in investments and property. The newspaper reported the existence of a report detailing corruption in Iraq and Kurdistan region that has not yet been released, but includes the names of a number of wealthy politicians and Iraqi officials, who are worth in excess of $200 billion. Later the newspaper has apologizing to Barzani, who has close ties with the Saudi royal family, for releasing a story about his wealth.Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.comComments Comments