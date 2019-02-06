عربي | كوردى
Iraq's PM urges Trump to withdraw his 'watch Iran' remarks
2019/02/06 | 22:45
Iraqi Prime Minister Adil

Abdul Mahdi said he disagrees with US President Donald Trump's recent remarks

concerning the presence of US troops in Iraq to "watch Iran," urging Trump

to withdraw the remarks.During his weekly

conference, Abdul Mahdi said that Iraq must not be used by one state against

another state or become part of a battle between two countries.Abdul Mahdi reiterated his

denial of the presence of US military bases in Iraq, saying that US forces in

the country train the Iraqi army personnel.As US President Donald

Trump earlier told CBS that his administration would keep US troops in Iraq to

"watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih said that "the

presence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to support Iraqi forces in

the fight against terror."However, he slammed the

US president's remarks, saying that "Trump did not ask for our permission

to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq with issues that don't represent a priority

to it."
