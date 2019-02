Iraq's PM urges Trump to withdraw his 'watch Iran' remarks

2019/02/06 | 22:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi Prime Minister AdilAbdul Mahdi said he disagrees with US President Donald Trump's recent remarksconcerning the presence of US troops in Iraq to "watch Iran," urging Trumpto withdraw the remarks.During his weeklyconference, Abdul Mahdi said that Iraq must not be used by one state againstanother state or become part of a battle between two countries.Abdul Mahdi reiterated hisdenial of the presence of US military bases in Iraq, saying that US forces inthe country train the Iraqi army personnel.As US President DonaldTrump earlier told CBS that his administration would keep US troops in Iraq to"watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih said that "thepresence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to support Iraqi forces inthe fight against terror."However, he slammed theUS president's remarks, saying that "Trump did not ask for our permissionto watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq with issues that don't represent a priorityto it."