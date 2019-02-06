Iraq's PM urges Trump to withdraw his 'watch Iran' remarks

2019/02/06 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Prime Minister Adil
Abdul Mahdi said he disagrees with US President Donald Trump's recent remarks
concerning the presence of US troops in Iraq to "watch Iran," urging Trump
to withdraw the remarks.During his weekly
conference, Abdul Mahdi said that Iraq must not be used by one state against
another state or become part of a battle between two countries.Abdul Mahdi reiterated his
denial of the presence of US military bases in Iraq, saying that US forces in
the country train the Iraqi army personnel.As US President Donald
Trump earlier told CBS that his administration would keep US troops in Iraq to
"watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih said that "the
presence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to support Iraqi forces in
the fight against terror."However, he slammed the
US president's remarks, saying that "Trump did not ask for our permission
to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq with issues that don't represent a priority
to it."
Iraqi Prime Minister Adil
Abdul Mahdi said he disagrees with US President Donald Trump's recent remarks
concerning the presence of US troops in Iraq to "watch Iran," urging Trump
to withdraw the remarks.During his weekly
conference, Abdul Mahdi said that Iraq must not be used by one state against
another state or become part of a battle between two countries.Abdul Mahdi reiterated his
denial of the presence of US military bases in Iraq, saying that US forces in
the country train the Iraqi army personnel.As US President Donald
Trump earlier told CBS that his administration would keep US troops in Iraq to
"watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih said that "the
presence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to support Iraqi forces in
the fight against terror."However, he slammed the
US president's remarks, saying that "Trump did not ask for our permission
to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq with issues that don't represent a priority
to it."