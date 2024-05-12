Iraq News Now

Etihad Food Industries opens New Factories in Babil

2024-05-12 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani opened the new Etihad Food Industries flour mill in the city of Medhatiah [Madhatiya], in Babil Governorate, on Thursday. The project, a private sector initiative, aims to produce up to one million tons per year of high-quality zero-grade flour. The prime minister also opened new production lines […]

