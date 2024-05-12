$1.7m Contracts for Rehabilitation of Shelters in Fallujah

2024-05-12 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Al-Amar Al-Hadeth for General Constructional Contracting has won a series of contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), for the rehabilitation of war damaged shelters in Fallujah: Rehabilitation of 92 war damaged shelters in Al Chaffa. Contract value $695,001; Rehabilitation of 100 war damaged shelters in Albo Hawa & […]

