Court sentences 11 ISIS members to death over terrorism charges

2019/08/28 | 23:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Eleven ISIS members were sentenced to death over involvement in exploding a strategic bridge, Babil Criminal Court declared on Wednesday.“The terrorists confessed to carrying out an attack they called ‘Invading Fadhliya,’ on a strategic bridge in the area of Jurf al-Nasr, north of the province, in 2014, which ended with a full explosion and led to the death of three people, wounding 19 security members stationed nearby,” the Court’s press office stated.Experts had estimated the cost and value of the destroyed bridge at about 18 billion Iraqi dinars (US $15 million), the statement added.Moreover, the ISIS members admitted to committing other terrorist acts in other locations at different times.