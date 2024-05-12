Chinese firms to develop oil and gas fields in Iraq

2024-05-12 12:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq launched a licensing round on Saturday for 29 oil and gas projects to develop huge gas reserves to help provide electricity to the country and attract foreign investments worth billions of dollars. The exploration regions are spread throughout 12 governorates in western, southern, and central Iraq. An Arabian Gulf marine exploration […]

