Gold dips in Baghdad, surges in Erbil

2024-05-12 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of gold declined on Sunday in Baghdad, rising in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 480,000 IQD, with a buying price of 476,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 450,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 446,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 485,000 and 495,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 455,000 and 465,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 560,000 IQD, 21-carat at 490,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 420,000 IQD.