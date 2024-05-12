2024-05-12 14:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, told reporters on Saturday that Iraq has implemented enough voluntary cuts in oil production and will not agree to any new cuts adopted by the OPEC+ group at its upcoming meeting next June. OPEC+, which includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries […]

The post Iraq to reject further OPEC+ oil output cuts appeared first on Iraqi News.