Petrofac not aware of formal suspension for new contracts in Iraq

Petrofac not aware of formal suspension for new contracts in Iraq

2019/08/29 | 00:25



Oil services group Petrofac is not aware of a formal notification it has been suspended from bidding for new contracts in Iraq, its Chief Financial Officer Alastair Cochran said on Wednesday.



The Director General of Iraq's Basra Oil Company Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told reporters in London in June that Iraq had taken "preventive action to freeze the relation for new bids with Petrofac".



Petrofac is the subject of an ongoing investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) after the conviction in February of its former global head of sales, David Lufkin, on 11 counts of bribery relating to Iraqi and Saudi deals.











