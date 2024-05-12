Nechirvan Barzani renews commitment to Yazidi liberation

2024-05-12 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq news / President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, reiterated his commitment on Sunday to the liberation of all Yazidi captives currently held by ISIS. This declaration was issued in a statement released to extend congratulations to the Yazidi community on the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of the Lalish Center.

President Barzani emphasized, "On this significant occasion, I reaffirm my unwavering support to all Yazidi sisters and brothers. As long as a single Yazidi remains in captivity, our dedication to upholding their rights and advocating for their liberation will persist tirelessly."

He further stated, "At regional, national, and international levels, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing comprehensive support and services to the Yazidi community."

The assault by ISIS militants on the Sinjar district in western Nineveh governorate on August 3, 2014, resulted in a grave humanitarian crisis, with numerous Yazidis killed, injured, displaced, and their areas destroyed.

President Barzani's remarks in October 19, 2023, highlighted the ongoing efforts to secure the release of all Yazidi captives held by ISIS, stressing the relentless pursuit of freedom for every captive individual and the disclosure of their fate.