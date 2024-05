2024-05-12 16:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The technical advisor to Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Daraji, announced on Saturday that Iraq and Italy had signed a $700 million agreement to finance industrial projects. Al-Daraji told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the agreement was signed between Iraq’s Sovereign Guarantees Committee and SACE, an Italian insurance-financial group specializing in supporting […]

The post Iraq, Italy sign $700 million agreement to finance industrial projects appeared first on Iraqi News.