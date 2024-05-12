Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › CBI auctions +$253 million in forex on Sunday

CBI auctions +$253 million in forex on Sunday

CBI auctions million in forex on Sunday
CBI auctions +$253 million in forex on Sunday
2024-05-12 18:20:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) foreign exchange auction saw a 92% increase on Sunday, reaching $253 million.

Our correspondent reported that CBI sold $274,280,798 in its auction today, covering it at an exchange rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and at a rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for foreign remittances, and in cash.

Most of the dollar sales went towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of remittances and credits, totaling $253,903,802, marking a 92% increase from the cash sales, which amounted to $20,376,996.

Notably, four banks purchased cash dollars, while 15 banks met requests to boost balances abroad.

The total number of exchange and intermediary companies participating in the auction was 50.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links