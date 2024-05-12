2024-05-12 18:20:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said on Sunday that the country’s imports of crude oil from Iraq have stopped. The cessation of Iraq’s crude oil exports to Jordan is due to the expiration of a memorandum of understanding signed between the Iraqi government and the Jordanian government on May […]

The post Jordan urges Iraq to extend oil supply agreement appeared first on Iraqi News.