Jordan urges Iraq to extend oil supply agreement
2024-05-12 18:20:07 - Source: Iraqi News
Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said on Sunday that the country’s imports of crude oil from Iraq have stopped. The cessation of Iraq’s crude oil exports to Jordan is due to the expiration of a memorandum of understanding signed between the Iraqi government and the Jordanian government on May […]
