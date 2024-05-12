President Barzani pays tribute to Martyr Leila Qasim's legacy on 50th anniversary of her execution

2024-05-12 19:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani praised "the martyr Leila Qasim" as "a symbol of courage," marking the 50th anniversary of her execution.

In a post on social media platform "X" Barzani hailed Qasim and her comrades, stating, "their sacrifice epitomizes Kurdish resilience and determination for freedom and prosperity."

"Leila Qasim's legacy as a courageous Kurdish figure will endure," he added.

Qasim, born in Khanaqin on January 27, 1952, was an active member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). Arrested by the Baath regime on April 29, 1974, she was executed on May 12, 1974.