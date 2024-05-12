Iraqi president, Kurdish leader discuss Iraqi, regional affairs in Erbil Meeting

2024-05-12 20:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani discussed challenges facing political processes and stability in Iraq during an Erbil meeting on Sunday, an official readout said.

The readout issued by Barzani's Headquarters said the former president of the Kurdistan region welcomed President Rashid at his summer residence in Salahaddin near Erbil and "exchanged views on the Iraqi and regional political situations, as well as the overall regional conditions." The meeting touched on "the challenges facing the political process and stability in the nation."

The two leaders called for "dialogue, cooperation, and joint efforts to address these issues and enhance ties between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal Iraqi government."

Earlier in the day, President Rashid met with Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his deputy Qubad Talabani in Erbil.

According to a readout by the Iraqi presidency, the talks touched on the political, economic, and security situation of Iraq amid the current regional developments, as well as the relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government. President Rashid acknowledged recent positive steps towards resolving outstanding issues in accordance with the constitution and bilateral agreements.

President Rashid reiterated his support for constructive dialogue and efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive solutions to all outstanding issues between the two sides, particularly concerning the Kurdistan Region's budget and public sector salaries.