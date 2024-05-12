Iraq affirms its commitment to OPEC+ voluntary production cuts

2024-05-12 21:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, confirmed on Sunday that Iraq is committed to OPEC+ voluntary output reduction. Abdul-Ghani clarified in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the Oil Ministry is eager to maintain cooperation with OPEC+ member states and achieve more stability in the global oil market […]

