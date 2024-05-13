Local official denies reports of drone strike targeting a gasfield in Kurdistan

2024-05-13 00:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A local official in the Chemchemal district in al-Sulaymaniyah refuted on Sunday refuted claims of a drone strike targeting the Khor Mor gas field.

Ramaq Ramadan, the Qaimaqam, explicitly denied the incident, and said "the Khor Mor gas field has not been subjected to any attack today. The area is secure, and there have been no incidents."

Earlier reports circulated by some media outlets suggested a drone attack on the Khor Mor field on Sunday evening.

The Khor Mor gas field did experience a drone attack on April 26, 2024. That incident, attributed to an unknown culprit, resulted in killing four foreign workers, injuring eight others, halting gas production, and reducing electricity production by 2500-megawatt.