New Projects in Babil Worth $975m

2024-05-13 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the launch of new service projects in Babil province worth 1.276 trillion dinars [$975 million] during his visit on Thursday. The projects include: Comprehensive sewer, sanitation, and stormwater projects in the districts of Qassim, Hashimiyah, and Medhatiah, with a total budget of 364.5 billion dinars. A […]

