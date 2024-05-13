2024-05-13 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Tasnim, under a Creative Commons licence. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said the gas contract between Iran and Iraq, which would finish at the end of June 20, 2024, was extended […]

The post Iran, Iraq Extend Gas Contract for Another 5 Yrs first appeared on Iraq Business News.