Home › kurdistan 24 › US Secretary of Defense slams Turkish purchase of S-400

US Secretary of Defense slams Turkish purchase of S-400

2019/08/29 | 09:30



“I would hope that they would move back in our direction and really live up to what NATO agreed to many years ago,” he continued, “and that was to begin divesting of Soviet-era Russian equipment,” but “they seem to be moving in a different direction.”



Esper spoke the day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Moscow, where he met with Russian President, Vladimir Putin. The main topic of discussion was the Syrian regime’s increasing attacks in Idlib, the last rebel-held province in that country. Erdogan sought Russian help in restraining Damascus, but he does not appear to have been successful. According to Al Jazeera, the meeting “produced no sign of a meaningful breakthrough.”



While in Moscow, Erdogan accompanied Putin in visiting a Russian air show. He, along with the Turkish Defense Minister, inspected Russia’a latest jet fighter, the Su-57. When Erdogan asked, if it was available for purchase, Putin replied, “You can buy,” the Russian press reported.



The following day, Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu asserted that Ankara would “seek new alternatives,” if it is not allowed to buy the F-35.



Speaking alongside Esper on Wednesday, Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, struck a more conciliatory note, suggesting that the current problems between the US and Turkey were temporary.



“Almost every time we meet,” Dunford told reporters, I tell my Turkish counterpart that “we have many more areas of convergence than divergence” and “many of the areas of divergence” are “near-term issues.”



“If you look at Turkish national interests and you look at US national interests, they’re much more closely aligned than any other interlocutor that Turkey might be dealing with right now,” Dunford said.



“There is a fundamental difference of perspective between the Pentagon’s civilian leadership and much of the uniformed military,” a former Pentagon official remarked to Kurdistan 24.



“On a military to military level, they get along fine, and they have for many years,” he said. Noting that Dunford’s remarks were an implicit criticism of Erdogan, he added, “Dunford is right. The problem is political,” but “I’m not so sure the political can be so easily overlooked.”



According to a US law known as CAATSA (Combatting America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), Turkey should be sanctioned for its purchase of the S-400. However, President Donald Trump has not done so.







President Trump, you must sanction Turkey over its purchase of the S-400 air defense system, as required by U.S. law. Turkey’s interests are best served by partnership with the U.S., not the Kremlin.https://t.co/gEk3HF3WpX



— House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) August 27, 2019



On Monday, as a second S-400 battery began to arrive in Turkey, the House Foreign Affairs Committee called on Trump to sanction Turkey.



The US Congress is on summer recess until September 9. After the legislators resume their work, it is a near-certainty that pressure to adopt such measures will increase.



Esper has been Secretary of Defense for a month. Before that, he was Secretary of the Army. He is an Army veteran and fought with the 101st Airborne Division (“Screaming Eagles”) in the 1991 Gulf War.



Esper received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and a Ph.D. in Public Policy from George Washington University.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- While affirming that Turkey has been a “long-standing” partner and ally, Esper also said that its present course is “regrettable.”“I would hope that they would move back in our direction and really live up to what NATO agreed to many years ago,” he continued, “and that was to begin divesting of Soviet-era Russian equipment,” but “they seem to be moving in a different direction.”Esper spoke the day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Moscow, where he met with Russian President, Vladimir Putin. The main topic of discussion was the Syrian regime’s increasing attacks in Idlib, the last rebel-held province in that country. Erdogan sought Russian help in restraining Damascus, but he does not appear to have been successful. According to Al Jazeera, the meeting “produced no sign of a meaningful breakthrough.”While in Moscow, Erdogan accompanied Putin in visiting a Russian air show. He, along with the Turkish Defense Minister, inspected Russia’a latest jet fighter, the Su-57. When Erdogan asked, if it was available for purchase, Putin replied, “You can buy,” the Russian press reported.The following day, Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu asserted that Ankara would “seek new alternatives,” if it is not allowed to buy the F-35.Speaking alongside Esper on Wednesday, Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, struck a more conciliatory note, suggesting that the current problems between the US and Turkey were temporary.“Almost every time we meet,” Dunford told reporters, I tell my Turkish counterpart that “we have many more areas of convergence than divergence” and “many of the areas of divergence” are “near-term issues.”“If you look at Turkish national interests and you look at US national interests, they’re much more closely aligned than any other interlocutor that Turkey might be dealing with right now,” Dunford said.“There is a fundamental difference of perspective between the Pentagon’s civilian leadership and much of the uniformed military,” a former Pentagon official remarked to Kurdistan 24.“On a military to military level, they get along fine, and they have for many years,” he said. Noting that Dunford’s remarks were an implicit criticism of Erdogan, he added, “Dunford is right. The problem is political,” but “I’m not so sure the political can be so easily overlooked.”According to a US law known as CAATSA (Combatting America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), Turkey should be sanctioned for its purchase of the S-400. However, President Donald Trump has not done so.President Trump, you must sanction Turkey over its purchase of the S-400 air defense system, as required by U.S. law. Turkey’s interests are best served by partnership with the U.S., not the Kremlin.https://t.co/gEk3HF3WpX— House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) August 27, 2019On Monday, as a second S-400 battery began to arrive in Turkey, the House Foreign Affairs Committee called on Trump to sanction Turkey.The US Congress is on summer recess until September 9. After the legislators resume their work, it is a near-certainty that pressure to adopt such measures will increase.Esper has been Secretary of Defense for a month. Before that, he was Secretary of the Army. He is an Army veteran and fought with the 101st Airborne Division (“Screaming Eagles”) in the 1991 Gulf War.Esper received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and a Ph.D. in Public Policy from George Washington University.