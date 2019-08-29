Home › Iraq News › Erdogan says Turkey won’t allow U.S. stalling in Syria deal

2019/08/29 | 11:15



ISTANBUL,— President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey’s deal with the United States to set up a “safe zone” in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northeast Syria was a correct step and that Ankara would not let Washington delay the plan, CNN Turk reported on Thursday.



Ankara revealed last weekend that a joint operations centre for the proposed zone along Syria’s northeastern border is now fully operational.



Washington and Ankara have been at odds over plans for the region, where the Kurdish YPG militia form the main part of a U.S.-backed force fighting Islamic State. Turkey considers the YPG a “terrorist” group.























“The agreement which we have reached with the USA is a correct step towards establishing a safe zone and removing the YPG from the east of the Euphrates (river),” Erdogan told reporters on his way back from meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.



Erdogan said Turkey would not accept delays in the plan, comparing it to an earlier deal with Washington to remove YPG fighters from the northern Syrian city of Manbij, which Ankara accused Washington of delaying.



“We will never tolerate a delay like we saw in Manbij. The process must advance rapidly,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by CNN Turk on Thursday.



The safe zone was proposed last year by U.S. President Donald Trump, who had announced plans to withdraw U.S. special forces from northern Syria but later suspended the plan to ensure Washington’s Kurdish allies would be protected.



The goal of the zone is to create a buffer between the Turkish border and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units of Syrian Kurdistan (YPG).



Erdogan said this week Turkish ground troops would enter the planned safe zone “very soon”, having warned previously that Turkey would mount a cross-border offensive on its own to clear the YPG militia from its border if necessary.



“All the personnel, the armoured carriers, all are on the border. That is, we are in a position to do everything at any moment,” Erdogan was quoted as saying.



DEFENCE COOPERATION WITH RUSSIA



On Tuesday, an official in a YPG-led alliance said that the YPG will pull forces and heavy weapons from a strip along Syria’s border with Turkey under U.S.-Turkish deals.



The YPG withdrew from the Girê Spi (Tel Abyad) and Serêkaniye (Ras al-Ain) border positions in recent days, proving it is serious about ongoing talks, the Kurdish-led authority in Syrian Kurdistan (north and east Syria) said.



Tel Abyad was liberated by Kurdish forces from the Islamic State group in June 2015.



U.S. support for the YPG has enraged Turkey, which views the militia as a terrorist organization linked to Kurdish insurgents inside the country.



Turkey fears the creation of a Kurdish autonomous region or Kurdish state in Syrian Kurdistan could encourage separatism amongst its own Kurds, according to analysts.



The Kurdish YPG has been a key partner to Washington in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria. The Kurdish YPG forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.



Washington has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



Syrian Kurds have established an autonomous region in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) amid the country’s eight-year war.



In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.



The two countries have also fallen out over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, prompting Washington to begin removing Turkey from its programme for manufacturing F-35 jets, which Turkey also planned to buy.



Erdogan visited an aviation fair with Putin during his visit to Moscow. Asked whether Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet and Su-35 aircraft could be among alternatives to the F-35s, Erdogan said: “Why not? We didn’t come here for nothing.”



The RIA news agency cited a Russian official as saying on Wednesday that the two countries are discussing the possibility of deliveries of the two aircraft to Turkey.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters



