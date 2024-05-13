Iraqi-Chinese consortium to develop Tuba oil and gas field

2024-05-13 13:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil signed on Sunday an initial agreement with an Iraqi-Chinese consortium to develop the Tuba oil and gas field in southern Iraq. The project aims to produce crude oil with a capacity of 200 thousand barrels per day and gas with a capacity of 50 million cubic feet. […]

