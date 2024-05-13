Iraq, Tunisia discuss starting direct flights

2024-05-13 15:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razak Al-Saadawi, and the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, emphasized on Saturday the need for opening a direct air link between Tunisia and Iraq. The step aims to increase travel and the flow of people and products between the two countries, […]

