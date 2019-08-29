Home › kurdistan 24 › German companies flock to Kurdistan exhibition with eyes on boosting investments

German companies flock to Kurdistan exhibition with eyes on boosting investments

Germany companies showcased their products via catalogues in Erbil, Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In an exclusive exhibition on Wednesday, more than 25 German companies exhibited their products via catalogue sales to the people of the Kurdistan Region, aiming at growing their investment in the region.



The event, held in Erbil, was attended by many Kurdish officials and German envoys, with around 400 local businessmen invited to the exhibition from across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.



“I think the companies were really happy today. They found good partners,” the head of the German Liaison Office for Industry and Commerce Iraq, Nisrin Khalil, told Kurdistan 24.



She stated that Kurdistan is an important and strategic region for the economy.



“The region and country has a lot of economic demands, and we can help to develop this region with our services that can fulfill this need and demands,” Khalil added.











































The head of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, Mukhlis Salim, stated that the autonomous Kurdish region welcomes German companies and investors, in a bid to boost the economy, and encouraged them to open branches and factories in the Kurdistan Region.



“Currently, there are 89 German companies investing in the Kurdistan Region, but this number is below our expectation,” Salim told Kurdistan 24 on the sidelines of the exhibition.



Germany is a member of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State. Since the emergence of the jihadist group in Iraq, Germany has provided a substantial amount of military and humanitarian aid to the Kurdistan Region.



Editing by Nadia Riva



(Reporting by Diyari Shekha)











