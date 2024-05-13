CBI auctions +$4 billion in forex during April 2024

2024-05-13 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) currency auction sales exceeded $4 billion during the month of April.

Our correspondent reported that CBI sold a total of $4,348,889,811 in its auction for buying and selling US dollars in April, averaging $241,604,989 per day.

Foreign exchange sales during the past month amounted to $4,039,874,811, marking a 92% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $309,874,811.

These sales were distributed between remittances for external trade financing and cash sales to banks.

The selling price for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar, while the selling price for remittance amounts abroad was 1,310 IQD per dollar.