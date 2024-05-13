2024-05-13 18:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Syrian Minister of Interior, Mohammad Khaled Al-Rahmoun, discussed on Sunday strategies to enhance security cooperation between Iraq and Syria. During their meeting in Baghdad, Al-Sudani emphasized the significance of boosting security cooperation between the two countries in different areas, particularly the fight against […]

The post Iraq, Syria review security cooperation appeared first on Iraqi News.