2024-05-13 21:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Parliament said on Monday that it will hold a session on May 18 to elect a new speaker to replace former Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi. The Federal Supreme Court in Iraq decided in mid-November to end the term of the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi. The decision took […]

The post Iraqi Parliament to elect new speaker next week appeared first on Iraqi News.