CBI’s US dollar sales surpass $4 billion in April

2024-05-13 21:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) foreign currency auction sales surpassed four billion dollars during April. The CBI sold in April during its auctions for buying and selling the US currency, $4,348,889,811, with an average daily rate of $241,604,989. The CBI’s remittances abroad reached $4,039,874,811, representing an increase of 92 percent compared […]

