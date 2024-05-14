5 Iraqi soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Salah Al-Din Governorate

2024-05-14 07:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – An army officer and four soldiers were killed in an attack on their post in Iraq’s central province of Salaheddin on Monday, officials said. Iraq’s ministry of defence said that an officer and several members of his regiment were killed “while thwarting a terrorist attack”. “Daesh terrorists launched an attack” on an army […]

