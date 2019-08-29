Home › kurdistan 24 › Fire burns through six large warehouses in Kurdistan Region’s capital

2019/08/29 | 14:10



The fire started in the morning at around 08:00 am, local time, in one of the stores before spreading to the nearby warehouses.



“We were informed late about the fire, and it was challenging to control and extinguish the flames due to the location,” a member of the civil defense team told Kurdistan 24.



The warehouses, totaling about 30, are located behind Family Mall, where car parts, heaters, couches, and housing items are stored.



“Fortunately, there are no human casualties, but the fire has caused huge financial damages,” the defense team added.



The cause of the fire remains unknown as of yet as an investigation is ongoing, but local store owners suspect electrical wires were the source of the fire.



Among the warehouses is a propane tank store that was fortunately not reached by the fire. Damages would have been far greater and worse had it been hit by the flames, the defense team stated.



