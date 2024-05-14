Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi Defense Ministry mourns soldiers killed in ISIS attack

Iraqi Defense Ministry mourns soldiers killed in ISIS attack

Iraqi Defense Ministry mourns soldiers killed in ISIS attack
Iraqi Defense Ministry mourns soldiers killed in ISIS attack
2024-05-14 14:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Defense issued a statement on Monday in which it mourned Colonel Khaled Naji Wassak and other Iraqi soldiers who were defending themselves against a terrorist attack launched by ISIS terrorists. Security sources said that an officer and four Iraqi soldiers were killed and five others were injured on […]

The post Iraqi Defense Ministry mourns soldiers killed in ISIS attack appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links