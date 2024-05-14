Iraqi Defense Ministry mourns soldiers killed in ISIS attack

2024-05-14 14:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Defense issued a statement on Monday in which it mourned Colonel Khaled Naji Wassak and other Iraqi soldiers who were defending themselves against a terrorist attack launched by ISIS terrorists. Security sources said that an officer and four Iraqi soldiers were killed and five others were injured on […]

