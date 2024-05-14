Iraq’s gold reserves rise to 145.6 tons

2024-05-14 15:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Data released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) showed that Iraq had increased its possession of gold by 3,079 tons in February, bringing its total reserves of gold to 145,661 tons. This growth reflects Iraq’s ongoing efforts to diversify its foreign reserves and improve long-term financial and monetary stability. Gold is a […]

