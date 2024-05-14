Iraq’s oil exports to US rise to over 8 million barrels in April

2024-05-14 16:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States surpassed eight million barrels during April. According to the EIA, Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States in April were approximately 8.86 million barrels, with an average daily shipment of 295,000 barrels, more than […]

