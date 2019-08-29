Home › kurdistan 24 › World Bank praises KRG agenda, expresses readiness to help Kurdistan in financial reforms

World Bank praises KRG agenda, expresses readiness to help Kurdistan in financial reforms

2019/08/29 | 15:20























");



}



}



switch (data.model) {



case "visited":



var registerdate = $('#registerdate');



registerdate.append(data.msg1);



if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));



}



}



});



});











Share share























The World Bank's Middle East Director Saroj Kumar Jha meets Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani in Erbil, Aug. 29, 2019. (Photo: KRG)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The World Bank is ready to help the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) make important reforms, namely in the financial sector, the organization’s Middle East Director, Saroj Kumar Jha, said on Thursday.



His comment came during a meeting with the Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, in Erbil.



Jha praised the mission statements of the newly-formed KRG cabinet and called it “an excellent agenda,” according to the meeting’s readout released by Prime Minister’s press office.











































The World Bank official also introduced their country director in Iraq, Ramzi Neman, to Barzani and extended assurances that the KRG would receive the support of the organization’s experts to help with reforms.



The Kurdish premier commended the World Bank’s support and noted that its “main goal is to develop the economy of the Kurdistan Region with our efforts and abilities, as well as the support of our friends.”



Barzani also highlighted the government’s plan to diversify the Kurdistan Region’s economy to avoid relying solely on one source of revenue and boost the sectors of agriculture, industry, and tourism as well as preparing the ground for local and foreign investment.



The new KRG cabinet mission statements are mainly focused on reforms, good governance, Erbil-Baghdad relations, Foreign Relations, and security forces.



Editing by Nadia Riva











? (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-");switch (data.model) {case "visited":var registerdate = $('#registerdate');registerdate.append(data.msg1);if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));});});Share shareThe World Bank's Middle East Director Saroj Kumar Jha meets Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani in Erbil, Aug. 29, 2019. (Photo: KRG)ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The World Bank is ready to help the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) make important reforms, namely in the financial sector, the organization’s Middle East Director, Saroj Kumar Jha, said on Thursday.His comment came during a meeting with the Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, in Erbil.Jha praised the mission statements of the newly-formed KRG cabinet and called it “an excellent agenda,” according to the meeting’s readout released by Prime Minister’s press office.The World Bank official also introduced their country director in Iraq, Ramzi Neman, to Barzani and extended assurances that the KRG would receive the support of the organization’s experts to help with reforms.The Kurdish premier commended the World Bank’s support and noted that its “main goal is to develop the economy of the Kurdistan Region with our efforts and abilities, as well as the support of our friends.”Barzani also highlighted the government’s plan to diversify the Kurdistan Region’s economy to avoid relying solely on one source of revenue and boost the sectors of agriculture, industry, and tourism as well as preparing the ground for local and foreign investment.The new KRG cabinet mission statements are mainly focused on reforms, good governance, Erbil-Baghdad relations, Foreign Relations, and security forces.Editing by Nadia Riva