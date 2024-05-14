Iraqi authorities in Sulaymaniyah arrest migrant smuggler

2024-05-14 16:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Sulaymaniyah – A migrant-smuggler known as “Scorpion”, wanted in several European countries, has been arrested in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, local authorities said Monday, after a BBC investigation tracked him down there. “After a thorough investigation and exchange of intelligence information… Scorpion was located and arrested on May 12,” Kurdish security forces said in a statement. […]

