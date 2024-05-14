Kurdistan President offers condolences to families of victims in Kalar road accident

2024-05-14 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the families of students who were killed or injured in a road accident on the Kalar-Kifri road.

"I was saddened by the tragic accident that resulted in the deaths and injuries of secondary school students in a traffic accident on the Klar-Kifri road," Barzani said in a statement.

"I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and share their grief in this tragedy," he added.

Four students were killed and seven others were injured in the accident on Tuesday.