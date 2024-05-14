Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

2024-05-14 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and remained stable in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates rose with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 145,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, 200 dinars above the morning rates.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling rate at 146,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 144,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 145,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 145,500.