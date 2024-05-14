Leader Barzani meets Vatican Ambassador, praises efforts for stability and rights

2024-05-14 18:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received Vatican Ambassador to Iraq Mitja Leskovar.

Barzani's media office said that during the meeting, the Apostolic Nuncio to Iraq thanked leader Barzani for his role in "achieving stability, maintaining a culture of coexistence, and defending the rights of religious and ethnic components in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq."

The Apostolic Nuncio also expressed the importance of the preparations to welcome the Pope. He mentioned that despite the many problems and challenges Iraq is going through, there is progress in many areas, noting that the Kurdistan Region, especially the city of Erbil, is an example of stability and progress.

For his part, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani emphasized the importance of the Pope's visit to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, pointing out that "our people are proud of the culture of coexistence and that this culture should be enriched."

Barzani explained, "Kurdistan is beautiful in its diversity, and no obstacle should prevent the components from playing their role in political and parliamentary life."

The political process in Iraq and the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Vatican were also discussed.